Football Talk: Ferguson for Rangers, Arsenal kid for Celtic

Rangers return: Barry Ferguson wants the assistant manager's job. SNS Group

So Pedro Caixinha has successfully ticked off all the jobs on his to do list so far - arrive in Glasgow, sign for Rangers and rhyme off all the vital stats to keep the fans happy.

But now the work starts on appointing his assistant and the first one with his hand up shouting "pick me, pick me" is the one you'd least expect to be that kid in school - Barry Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Celtic are shopping as well. They're after Arsenal youngster Chris Willock to potentially replace Patrick Roberts in the summer.

Motherwell are closing in on a new manager and after Steven Pressley rejected the job, Simo Valakari could be in line for a surprise return to Fir Park.

Former boss, Mark McGhee, may be out of the Motherwell hot seat but Gordon Strachan has confirmed he'll continue to be his right hand man at international level.

And finally, if you haven't seen LA Galaxy's tweet from last night go down to our social media section. We don't even know where to start with this one, just hand them the Oscar now.



