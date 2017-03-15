  • STV
  • MySTV

Motherwell appoint Stephen Robinson as new manager

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The North Irishman took interim charge when Mark McGhee was sacked last month.

Decision: Robinson has been named as 'Well's new boss.
Decision: Robinson has been named as 'Well's new boss. SNS Group

Stephen Robinson has been appointed the new manager of Motherwell on a permanent basis.

The 42-year old replaces Mark McGhee, who was sacked from the manager's position at the end of February after the team's poor run of form. Robinson has been handed a contract until May 2018.

He will be in the dugout for Saturday's Scottish Premiership home game with St Johnstone.

The club interviewed five candidates, including the club's former midfielder Simo Valakari, before opting to continue with the Northern Irishman at the helm.

"I am absolutely delighted and proud to lead this football club, a club with a rich history in the Scottish game," Robinson told Motherwell's official website.

"My mission from the board is absolutely clear. Firstly, to ensure the team have a strong finish to the SPFL Premiership season and finish as high as we possibly can between now and May.

"Then, to help shape the club going forward with a strong emphasis on hard work, discipline and a real passion and desire for Motherwell FC that the fans can get behind and be proud of."

Club chairman Jim McMahon said: "It was clear that Stephen was the outstanding candidate. He has a real vision of what the club needed in the short, medium and long-term and a plan of how he would implement it.

"His values, skills and attributes matched exactly with the criteria we developed to be the manager of this football club and we wish him every success. I would ask our fantastic supporters to get behind Stephen and the players as we aim to finish the campaign strongly."

Motherwell had only won one game in seven since the start of 2017 under McGhee, with heavy 7-2 and 5-1 defeats to Aberdeen and Dundee respectively.

Robinson, who returned to the club as a coach shortly before McGhee's departure, took interim charge.

He led his side to a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock but lost 1-0 to Aberdeen the following week.

Motherwell, who sit tenth in the league, four points off the bottom of the table, take on Tommy Wright's side in the 3pm kick-off on Saturday.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.