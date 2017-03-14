Mark Warburton appointed Nottingham Forest manager

The former Rangers boss is still in dispute over his Ibrox contract.

Mark Warburton has returned to management in England. SNS Group

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton has been appointed manager of English Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The 54-year-old left Rangers in February along with his backroom staff David Weir and Frank McParland in a dispute that is still ongoing.

Warburton, who replaces Gary Brazil in the hot seat, will be joined by Weir who will take on the role of assistant manager.

Both have signed deals with the club that will see them remain at City Ground until summer 2019.

McParland, the former head of recruitment at Rangers, joined Nottingham Forest as director of football at the start of the month.

Warburton was linked with a move to Arsenal at the end of February when he was tipped to take up the role of academy director.

Speaking less than a week after vacating his role at Rangers, Warburton repeated his claim he did not resign as manager.

Rangers had issued a statement saying they had accepted the resignation of Warburton, Weir and McParland but that was immediately dismissed by the Englishman.

The trio reiterated their position in a statement released by the League Managers Association, claiming Rangers had not explained why they acted in the manner they did.

Warburton's first test in the Nottingham Forest dugout will be at home to Derby on Saturday.