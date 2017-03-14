Mo Johnston previews the Scottish Cup semi final derby

The former Rangers and Celtic striker was at Hampden to discuss his former clubs.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5358842410001-mo-johnston-struggles-to-preview-the-old-firm-cup-derby.jpg" />

On a visit from America, Mo Johnston looked ahead to next month's Scottish Cup semi final between his two former clubs.

The controversial figure, who played for both Celtic and Rangers, discussed the Ibrox side's form this season and closing the gap on their Glasgow rivals.

He started the conference by explaining he had a "long night last night" and joked with journalists to go easy on him.

The former striker was forced to excuse himself a couple of times at the media call.

Johnston, who famously joined Rangers in 1989 when he was set for a second spell at Celtic Park, also analysed the arrival of new Portuguese boss Pedro Caixinha.

Celtic meet Rangers in the semi final of the Scottish Cup at the national stadium on Sunday, April 23.

The winners will face either Hibernian or Aberdeen in the final on May 27.