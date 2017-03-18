This is how Celtic can win the league in a fortnight

The reigning champions can no longer make it six-in-a-row this weekend.

Six: Celtic are on the verge of extending their Premiership success. SNS

Aberdeen's 2-0 win over Hearts on Saturday means Celtic are no longer able to seal the Scottish Premiership title this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers' side will now have to wait until after the international break to extend their dominance to six-in-a-row.

It now comes down to three key matches and ironically Dundee and Hearts are the opposition on each occasion.

Dundee v Celtic on Sunday, March 19

Dundee v Aberdeen on Friday, March 31

Hearts v Celtic on Sunday, April 2

This is how Celtic can wrap it up on either Friday, March 31 without kicking a ball or Sunday, April 2 at Tynecastle.

This is what needs to happen for Celtic to win it at the first time of asking after the break. SNS

If Celtic beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19

And Aberdeen beat Dundee on Friday, March 31

Celtic will be crowned champions if they beat Hearts on Sunday, April 2

OR

If Celtic beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19

And Aberdeen draw with Dundee on Friday, March 31

Celtic will be crowned champions if they draw with Hearts on Sunday, April 2

OR

If Celtic beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19

And Aberdeen lose to Dundee on Friday, March 31

Celtic will be crowned champions on Friday, March 31 without playing

OR

If Celtic draw with Dundee on Sunday, March 19

And Aberdeen draw with Dundee on Friday, March 31

Celtic will be crowned champions if they beat Hearts on Sunday, April 2

OR

If Celtic draw with Dundee on Sunday, March 19

And Aberdeen lose to Dundee on Friday, March 31

Celtic will be crowned champions if they beat Hearts on Sunday, April 2

OR