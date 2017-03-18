This is how Celtic can win the league in a fortnight
The reigning champions can no longer make it six-in-a-row this weekend.
Aberdeen's 2-0 win over Hearts on Saturday means Celtic are no longer able to seal the Scottish Premiership title this weekend.
Brendan Rodgers' side will now have to wait until after the international break to extend their dominance to six-in-a-row.
It now comes down to three key matches and ironically Dundee and Hearts are the opposition on each occasion.
- Dundee v Celtic on Sunday, March 19
- Dundee v Aberdeen on Friday, March 31
- Hearts v Celtic on Sunday, April 2
This is how Celtic can wrap it up on either Friday, March 31 without kicking a ball or Sunday, April 2 at Tynecastle.
- If Celtic beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19
- And Aberdeen beat Dundee on Friday, March 31
- Celtic will be crowned champions if they beat Hearts on Sunday, April 2
OR
- If Celtic beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19
- And Aberdeen draw with Dundee on Friday, March 31
- Celtic will be crowned champions if they draw with Hearts on Sunday, April 2
OR
- If Celtic beat Dundee on Sunday, March 19
- And Aberdeen lose to Dundee on Friday, March 31
- Celtic will be crowned champions on Friday, March 31 without playing
OR
- If Celtic draw with Dundee on Sunday, March 19
- And Aberdeen draw with Dundee on Friday, March 31
- Celtic will be crowned champions if they beat Hearts on Sunday, April 2
OR
- If Celtic draw with Dundee on Sunday, March 19
- And Aberdeen lose to Dundee on Friday, March 31
- Celtic will be crowned champions if they beat Hearts on Sunday, April 2
OR
- If Celtic lose to Dundee on Sunday, March 19
- And Aberdeen lose to Dundee on Friday, March 31
Celtic will be crowned champions if they beat Hearts on Sunday, April 2