Harper in but Lindsay misses out on Scotland U21 place

Scott Gemmill has named his squad for the friendly against Estonia.

Call-up: Malaga's Jack Harper has been selected. for the first time. SNS Group

Malaga forward Jack Harper is one of ten new faces in the Scotland Under-21 squad for the friendly against Estonia later this month.

The Spain-born forward has been called up for the first time as manager Scott Gemmill has sought to freshen up his group of players.

However, there is no place for Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay, who has recently spoken about his frustration at being given international recognition.

Scotland face Estonia at the Paisley 2021 Stadium on March 28 and there will be a chance to impress for Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor, who has also been called up for the first time.

Celtic have four players in the squad with Liam Henderson, Jamie McCart (on loan to Inverness Caledonian Thistle), Joe Thomson (on loan to Queen of the South) and Paul McMullan (on loan to Dunfermline Athletic) all selected.

Motherwell boast three call-ups, in the shape of Chris Cadden, Dominic Thomas (on loan at Queen of the South), and Zak Jules who is on loan at Fir Park from Reading.

The friendly is part of the preparations for the European Under-21 qualifiers, which begin in September against Netherlands.

Scotland Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers

Ryan Fulton (Liverpool, loan to Chesterfield)

Devlin Mackay (Kilmarnock, loan to Berwick Rangers)

Jack Ruddy (Wolverhampton Wanderers)



Defenders

Alex Iacovitti (Nottingham Forest)

Zak Jules (Reading, loan to Motherwell)

Jamie McCart (Celtic, loan to Inverness CT)

Jordan McGhee (Hearts, loan to Middlesbrough)

Liam Smith (Heart of Midlothian)

Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock)

Midfielders

Chris Cadden (Motherwell)

Liam Henderson (Celtic)

Stephen Mallan (St Mirren)

James Jones (Crewe Alexandra)

Dominic Thomas (Motherwell, loan to Queen of the South)

Ruben Sammut (Chelsea)

Joe Thomson (Celtic, loan to Queen of the South)

Forwards

Ryan Hardie (Rangers, loan to Raith Rovers)

Jack Harper (Málaga CF)

Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City)

Paul McMullan (Celtic, loan to Dunfermline Athletic)

Lewis Morgan (St Mirren)

Craig Wighton (Dundee)



