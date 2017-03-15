  • STV
  • MySTV

Canning: We may have to adapt to Caixinha surprise

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

Hamilton's manager says they will be ready to tackle Rangers under their new boss.

Hamilton manager Martin Canning has said that his team may need to show they are adaptable when they face Rangers this weekend.

Accies will travel to Ibrox to play a Rangers side taking to the pitch under new manager Pedro Caixinha for the first time. Canning says that he's tried to learn what he can about his Portuguese counterpart's style but his players may have to react to surprises in the line-up or tactics.

"I saw a bit of his interview yesterday and I thought he spoke very well," Canning told STV. "Obviously when you're going to play a team with a new manager, particularly one that you don't know too well, there's a question mark over what they'll do.

"All you can do is as much work as you can, which we've done to think that we'll get that part of it right. 

"Obviously if he does something completely out of the blue on Saturday, we'll have to adapt. Hopefully if we're prepared properly then we can be adapted to whatever they can throw at us."

Canning is anticipating a big crowd at Ibrox and said that Caixinha's arrival might serve as extra motivation for players. After seeing his side lose 6-0 to the Glasgow side recently, he said players will need to be on top of their game but that taking a point or three was a possibility.

"The atmosphere will be intense as well, with the new manager coming in," he said. "It'll be similar to when we played them on the opening day of the season. 

"It'll be a big crowd, a big atmosphere and the players will desperate to impress and do well. So we need to sure that we stand up to that, we defend properly and we're organised. 

"We have to make sure they don't hurt us because of a lack of concentration, which is what happened last time. 

"If you look back at it we played very well for large parts of that game. Obviously decisions went against us within the game and there were individual lapses of concentration. 

"It was never a 6-0. If the concentration levels are high and disciplie is good then there's no reason why we can't go there and get a result."

 



WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.