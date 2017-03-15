Canning: We may have to adapt to Caixinha surprise

Hamilton's manager says they will be ready to tackle Rangers under their new boss.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5360325535001-canning-s-hamilton-ready-for-rangers-challenge.jpg" />

Hamilton manager Martin Canning has said that his team may need to show they are adaptable when they face Rangers this weekend.

Accies will travel to Ibrox to play a Rangers side taking to the pitch under new manager Pedro Caixinha for the first time. Canning says that he's tried to learn what he can about his Portuguese counterpart's style but his players may have to react to surprises in the line-up or tactics.

"I saw a bit of his interview yesterday and I thought he spoke very well," Canning told STV. "Obviously when you're going to play a team with a new manager, particularly one that you don't know too well, there's a question mark over what they'll do.

"All you can do is as much work as you can, which we've done to think that we'll get that part of it right.

"Obviously if he does something completely out of the blue on Saturday, we'll have to adapt. Hopefully if we're prepared properly then we can be adapted to whatever they can throw at us."

Canning is anticipating a big crowd at Ibrox and said that Caixinha's arrival might serve as extra motivation for players. After seeing his side lose 6-0 to the Glasgow side recently, he said players will need to be on top of their game but that taking a point or three was a possibility.

"The atmosphere will be intense as well, with the new manager coming in," he said. "It'll be similar to when we played them on the opening day of the season.

"It'll be a big crowd, a big atmosphere and the players will desperate to impress and do well. So we need to sure that we stand up to that, we defend properly and we're organised.

"We have to make sure they don't hurt us because of a lack of concentration, which is what happened last time.

"If you look back at it we played very well for large parts of that game. Obviously decisions went against us within the game and there were individual lapses of concentration.

"It was never a 6-0. If the concentration levels are high and disciplie is good then there's no reason why we can't go there and get a result."











