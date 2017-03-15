Celtic announce Lee Congerton as new head of recruitment

Former Chelsea head of scouting will now find talent for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Recruitment: Congerton has joined Celtic's backroom staff. SNS Group

Celtic have revealed former Chelsea chief of scouting Lee Congerton has joined the club as their new head of recruitment.

Congerton will work from the club's Lennoxtown training base, taking charge of all recruitment and management of Celtic's global scouting structure.

The Englishman arrives with a CV that includes coaching work at Liverpool and the Welsh FA.

He was head of scouting at Chelsea before following Frank Arnesen to Hamburg.

Congerton was most recently sporting director at Sunderland.

"I am delighted to be joining a club of Celtic's stature, it is a huge honour and I can't wait to get started in making my contribution to such a fantastic institution," he told Celtic's official website.

"In recent years there has been some great work done at the club in the recruitment and development of some high-quality playing talent.

"I am really looking forward to adding my experience in this area and ensuring that we continue this high level of achievement."

He added: "I know Brendan well, I know how he works and the quality he aims for.

"I am really looking forward to working with him again, and Peter [Lawwell], to ensure that we continue to bring the very best to Celtic and give our fans players and a team they will be proud of".

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said: "It is great news that we have been able to bring someone of Lee's calibre to Celtic.

"He brings knowledge, experience and excellence to such an important area of our work and I know he will add real value to the club."