Football Talk: Man Utd track Dembele, Miller coaching offer

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

SNS Group

Another day, another Moussa Dembele story.

The Celtic forward's blistering debut season in Scotland has already seen a host of big European clubs tracking the striker and now Manchester United have entered the fray. Or will it be Everton?

Ronald Koeman's interest in the striker might depend on Romelu Lukaku moving to Chelsea, depending on whether or not Diego Costa moves on but Chelsea are also keen on Alvaro Morata... and Celtic's Moussa Dembele. It's going to be an interesting summer.

While one youthful forward might be pondering his future, so too is a Scottish veteran. Kenny Miller has already been linked with a switch to Hibs but is there a coaching job at Rangers on the cards?

Fresh from spending an eye-watering amount of cash on Champions League rights, BT are now intent on snapping up exclusive rights to Scottish football with a bumper new deal. Who doesn't want more of Chris Sutton on their screen?



Elswehere, Motherwell announced that Stephen Robinson will be their new manager and followed up that big news with some make-up tips, while the football world is preparing to mourn Phil Neville, who bet his life on a fifth goal in the Monaco v Manchester City match that finished 3-1.

Top stories

The best of social media

Motherwell could have a new look under Stephen Robinson this weekend.

Twitter

RIP Phil Neville

Guardiola displays the continental cool he's admired for.

The back pages