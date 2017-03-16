This is how much your team would make in new SPFL TV deal

BT are reported to be set to bid £31m to show 60 matches a season from 2020/21.

Shifting focus: BT want exclusive rights to Scottish league football. SNS Group

The Scottish Professional Football League could be set to go it alone with BT Sport, reportedly pocketing £31m a year for signing an exclusive broadcast deal.

Such a rise in the prize fund for clubs would have a significant impact for many under the league's revenue distribution system.

The current prize pot for 2016/17 is £21.1m, £20m of which comes from broadcast deals.

Distributed revenue is due to increase to £23.6m in the final season of the existing BT/Sky Sports broadcast contract in 2019/20, with TV money rising year-on-year until the end of the current deal.

Assuming the same level of non-broadcast revenues are maintained, clubs could start the 2020/21 season with £32.1m up for grabs.

2020/21 distributions

So how would that be divided up? The SPFL revenue distribution formula works on a percentage-based system, increasing incrementally from bottom to top.

As its 12 clubs receive over 82% of the total pot, Premiership sides would see the biggest rise in revenues under the new deal.

The club finishing in bottom place would make close to £1.5m, before parachute payments are added in. The league winners stand to pocket £4.3m.

Scottish Premiership payouts from 2020/21. STV

Changes to the distribution system when the SPL and SFL merged already saw increased revenues for Championship teams.

With more money in the system, the winners of the second tier would make over £700,000, an increase of almost £200,000.

Scottish Championship payouts from 2020/21. STV

In League One and League Two, almost £500,000 extra cash would be distributed amongst the 20 clubs.

Scottish League One payouts from 2020/21. STV