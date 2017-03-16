  • STV
New Motherwell boss: It's all about avoiding relegation

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Stephen Robinson has set his sights on survival this season.

New manager: Steve Robinson has been appointed on a permanent basis.
New manager: Steve Robinson has been appointed on a permanent basis. SNS

New Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson says the only target he is setting his sights on is to avoid relegation this season.

The Fir Park club sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership, four points off the bottom, with 10 games remaining.

Robinson, who was acting caretaker manager, was announced as Mark McGhee's permanent successor on Wednesday.

He says his priority is quite simply to stay in the top division and believes he has the characters at the club to achieve this aim.

"Keep the club in the division, that's the be all and end all at the minute in time," he said. "We'll worry about things after that and male plans for going forward after that.

"We can't sign any other players so we have to deal with what we've got and get through to the end of the season.

"We've got the hand we've been dealt now so we've got to get the players in shape and winning football matches.

"If they show the quality and desire, especially the desire they've shown in the last two games, then we'll be ok.

"I think we've got good characters here. I've been at places and involved at football clubs were people aren't pulling in the same direction.

"We have people pulling in the same direction, from the players, the staff, people in the background who really care for this place and I think that gives you a good chance."

Robinson also confirmed James McFadden will remain as assistant manager at Motherwell until his contract ends.

