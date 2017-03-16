  • STV
  • MySTV

Kenny Miller: I'm not ready to hang my boots up just yet

Grant Russell Grant Russell Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The striker had been linked a coaching role with the first team at Rangers.

Kenny Miller says he is not ready to call time on his playing career as he continues to prepare for a future in coaching.

The 37-year-old was linked with a place in Pedro Caixinha's new coaching team but the manager has since ruled him out of the reckoning.

The Portuguese boss discussed appointing a right-hand man who understands the club and Scottish football in his first media conference earlier this week.

Miller, who is still a regular for the Ibrox side with nine goals this season and is currently coaching with the Under-20s, says he would have considered the role but playing is still his priority.

"My focus is firmly on being a player for as long as I can," he said.

"You're a long time retired so I'm firmly focused on the game at the weekend and continuing my duties as a player until the end of the season and hopefully beyond.

"When things like that are put to you, with more detail and discussions, then who knows."

He continued: "I don't feel ready to hang the boots up yet, I still feel like I have a lot to offer on the field at the moment. It would definitely have to involve still being a player.

"I still see myself as a player as much as I'm getting into the latter stages of my career. It will be the next step in my career but I still feel as fit as I did three, four, five, six years ago.

"As long as I'm performing and contributing, which I feel I am at the moment, I still want to be considered a player first."

The former Scotland international says he understands why Caixinha wants someone with local knowledge.

"I don't think it's crucial but there's definitely benefits to it," he added.

"Someone has a link to the club, knows our game but on first viewing he's a smart man, a real football man so I'm sure he'll be looking at the opponents in real depth and I'm sure he'll get to grips with the game soon enough."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.