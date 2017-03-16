Kenny Miller: I'm not ready to hang my boots up just yet

The striker had been linked a coaching role with the first team at Rangers.

Kenny Miller says he is not ready to call time on his playing career as he continues to prepare for a future in coaching.

The 37-year-old was linked with a place in Pedro Caixinha's new coaching team but the manager has since ruled him out of the reckoning.

The Portuguese boss discussed appointing a right-hand man who understands the club and Scottish football in his first media conference earlier this week.

Miller, who is still a regular for the Ibrox side with nine goals this season and is currently coaching with the Under-20s, says he would have considered the role but playing is still his priority.

"My focus is firmly on being a player for as long as I can," he said.

"You're a long time retired so I'm firmly focused on the game at the weekend and continuing my duties as a player until the end of the season and hopefully beyond.

"When things like that are put to you, with more detail and discussions, then who knows."

He continued: "I don't feel ready to hang the boots up yet, I still feel like I have a lot to offer on the field at the moment. It would definitely have to involve still being a player.

"I still see myself as a player as much as I'm getting into the latter stages of my career. It will be the next step in my career but I still feel as fit as I did three, four, five, six years ago.

"As long as I'm performing and contributing, which I feel I am at the moment, I still want to be considered a player first."

The former Scotland international says he understands why Caixinha wants someone with local knowledge.

"I don't think it's crucial but there's definitely benefits to it," he added.

"Someone has a link to the club, knows our game but on first viewing he's a smart man, a real football man so I'm sure he'll be looking at the opponents in real depth and I'm sure he'll get to grips with the game soon enough."