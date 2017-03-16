Pedro Caixinha: I want an aggressive, attacking Rangers

The new boss has laid out the foundations of his playing style.

Impact: Caixinha wants a more dynamic Rangers SNS Group

New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is working to build a team that favours a high-tempo attacking style.

Caixinha is preparing for his first match in his new role against Hamilton at Ibrox and said his early days on the training ground with his squad have been about communicating simple principles rather than trying to change too much at once.

But he revealed the end goal is to build a team that works in a certain way to put opponents under pressure.

While saying he wants his team to hold possession, it will not just be for the sake of keeping the ball from the opposition - but to constantly probe for openings to attack.

"I want to have the ball," he said. "To attack, of course you need to have the ball but I need to have a team that builds up, prepares and attacks the spaces more rather than just touching the ball.

"I want a team that is much more aggressive in arriving at the final position.

"After that, I want a team that is always attacking so we have the ball, we attack the opponent's goal. We don't have the ball, we attack the ball again."

The Portuguese boss said he has done extensive research on Hamilton to get off to the best possible start and that his focus on that fixture was his immediate priority.

With the Premiership stopping for the international break, he is looking forward to a full week on the training ground after this weekend.

Caixinha also addressed questions about his coaching staff.

Goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart has left the club but the manager wished him well and said it was not a case of him wielding the axe but simply that he was bringing in a goalkeeping coach as part of his trusted staff.

"I didn't change any goalkeeping coach," he said. "At the first time we met, I didn't present any coaching staff.

"In one of the points I met with the interview and the management, it was not only to present my project but also to present my coaching staff.

"They've been with me a long time so, imagine, if it's difficult to pass the idea to players then it's difficult to pass to staff."

He added: "The first thing I want from my assistants, of course they have to know me very, very well, is something I took from Sir Alex Ferguson when I was at [Manchester United's training base] Carrington for three weeks in 2007.

"I asked him 'Why do you change your assistant coach over all these years?' and he just talked about one point. Loyalty.

"I said 'OK, when I become a coach I want guys that will be loyal to me'. But that's not enough. I want more. I want competence, I want knowledge, I want guys that will challenge me.

"I want guys that want to be challenged. The third point is about spirit of mission."

He also said work was already under way to bring in an assistant coach with specific local knowledge.

"I'm about to assess that situation," he said. "We have a list of candidates. We are going to start the assessment as soon as possible.

"We are going to have someone that can give me that knowledge, someone maybe that is really linked with the history and tradition of this club and how big it is to represent this club. We are still assessing on that."