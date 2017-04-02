Seven games that clinched Celtic the Premiership title

Celtic were crowned champions with a win over Hearts but this is the bigger story.

Stuart Armstrong has been one of Celtic's outstanding players this season. SNS

Celtic have sealed their sixth consecutive league title in Scotland's top division with a 5-0 win over Hearts.

A Scott Sinclair hat-trick and goals from Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts sealed the victory that put them out of reach of second-place Aberdeen.

And they've been crowned champions in style - without losing a single game so far this season.

They've been on a remarkable run of form under Brendan Rodgers, totalling 86 points with eight games still remaining.

Sunday's win stretches their unbeaten run in domestic competition to 30 games, having only dropped points to Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Rangers in the league.

Here are the seven games that clinched the title for Celtic in Rodgers' first season in charge.

Aug 27: Celtic 4-1 Aberdeen

Tom Rogic (centre) celebrates his free kick. SNS

Celtic's first meeting with Aberdeen came just three league games into the season so it was a chance for one of them to send out an early message.

And it was Brendan Rodgers' men who did just that hitting four past the Dons at Parkhead.

First half goals from Leigh Griffiths and James Forrest sent Celtic on their way before Scott Sinclair and Tom Rogic rounded off proceedings at the death after Mark Reynolds was sent off.

Adam Rooney's goal on 32 minutes wasn't enough for the visitors as Celtic took an early lead in the Premiership.

Sept 10: Celtic 5-1 Rangers

Moussa Dembele celebrates his hat-trick. SNS

It was the first Old Firm derby in the league for over four years and Celtic marked it by running riot over their biggest rivals.

Moussa Dembele struck a hat-trick while Scott Sinclair and Stuart Armstrong also got in on the act.

Joe Garner scored for the visitors but it was a little contribution from side just promoted from the Championship.

And just to compound their misery, Rangers also had Philippe Senderos sent off 15 minutes from the end. It was an ideal start for Celtic.

Oct 29: Aberdeen 1-0 Celtic

Tom Rogic struck the only goal of the game. SNS

There was a seven point gap going into the game at Pittodrie so the 1-0 win represents a turning point in the championship race.

Not only did it open up a double-figure gap it also allowed both Rangers and Hearts to leapfrog Aberdeen in the table.

Tom Rogic's strike in the 23rd minute was enough to seal the points as Celtic moved up a gear and sped off into the distance.

Dec 3: Motherwell 3-4 Celtic

Callum McGregor celebrates at Fir Park. SNS

The seven-goal thriller was one of the games to remember from this season.

Motherwell went into the beak 2-0 up before Callum McGregor responded shortly after the restart. Then it went a bit crazy.

In three minutes of mayhem Celtic equalised, Motherwell took a 3-2 lead and then Celtic levelled again.

It meant they were playing out the closing stages looking set for a share of the spoils... until Tom Rogic popped up in the 90th minute to secure yet another win for Rodgers' men.

Feb 5: St Johnstone 2-5 Celtic

Moussa Dembele celebrates with Patrick Roberts after completing his hat-trick. SNS

In another dramatic seven-goal thriller Celtic entertained their travelling support at McDiarmid Park.

They went into the break losing 2-1 after Dedryck Boyata put the ball in his own net.

But an inspired substitution saw Moussa Dembele come on after an hour and turn the game around with a 24-minute hat-trick.

Scott Sinclair rounded off the stylish comeback and Celtic moved 27 points clear of second-placed Aberdeen.

March 1: ICT 0-4 Celtic

Stuart Armstrong celebrates his goal in the Highlands. SNS

Celtic returned to the scene of the crime - until that point the only place they'd stumbled this season - at the start of March.

Having drawn with Inverness earlier in the campaign this was a chance for them to respond, and they did so in the only way they know how.

Scott Sinclair, Stuart Armstrong and a Moussa Dembele double cast the Highlanders aside in a comprehensive victory. The 2-2 draw from September was well and truly behind them.

April 2: Hearts 0-5 Celtic

Stuart Armstrong celebrates his screamer against Hearts. SNS

Six-in-a-row was clinched at Tynecastle with a clinical and stylish 5-0 win over Hearts.

Scott Sinclair netted a hat-trick but Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts each slammed home outstanding strikes to round off the three points.

The win put Celtic out of sight, having won 28 games and drawing two so far in the league campaign.