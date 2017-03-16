Ten things you need to know about Celtic's chief scout

Lee Congerton will be based at Celtic's Lennoxtown training centre.

Lee Congerton is the new arrival at Celtic. SNS

Celtic's new head of recruitment Lee Congerton says he will work with Brendan Rodgers to maintain a Scottish spine throughout the club.

The Englishman, who was appointed earlier this week, has previously worked with Rodgers at Chelsea and believes they will benefit from their understanding of each other.

Congerton has also worked with Liverpool, the Welsh FA, Hamburg and Sunderland.

He says he wants to keep the talent they currently have on the Parkhead books and says they won't buy players without justification.

Here are some more lesser-known facts on the new appointment, told by the man himself.

He joined Celtic because they're a huge brand

"It's fantastic to be here," he said. "It was obviously a big attraction to come and work with Brendan but we all know Celtic.

"It's a great brand, it's known all over the world and to be a part of that and represent the club, I'm absolutely delighted."

He's known Brendan Rodgers for years

Brendan Rodgers and Lee Congerton go way back. SNS Group

"Brendan and I have known each other a long time. We actually knew each other prior to Chelsea, we played against each other at schoolboy international level.

"We have also been on coaching trips as part of a group to places like Barcelona and then we ended up working at Chelsea together. I think Brendan was there six months before myself."

He advised Rodgers to sign Philippe Coutinho

"He asked me whether he should sign Coutinho.

"He always remembered I had been to Brazil to watch him when he was 16 and then when he went to Inter Milan and came back through.

"He always remembered that and referred to me because he knew I was one of the first people to actually see him."

He has a lot of respect for Peter Lawwell

"I think he has done a marvellous job, he's been here for a very long time.

"He's turned the finances around at the club and put in place a strategy that will help the likes of myself because I will know how to work."

Scottish players are still the priority

Strong Scots (L-R): Scott Brown, Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney SNS

"Brendan has been very clear, and it's something I adhere to as well, we have to have local, Scottish players to have the identity representing Celtic Football Club.

"But thereafter we will always look to supplement from around the world through the fantastic network Celtic have."

Celtic won't sign players for the sake of it

"Hopefully we can keep the players together, Brendan has very openly said that.

"He's developing a team here and wants to see how they grow and develop. He thinks there's more to come.

"Brendan obviously has a particular way he wants to play so it's very important we recruit players who are going to fit that. But we're not going to just sign players for the sake of it.

"I love signing players but they have to be the right ones. Signing them because they're free transfers or on loan doesn't always help, we have to make sure we're getting value for money, so we'll see what the summer brings."

He has a wealth of experience in England

"I was very fortunate to work for a lot of the top clubs.

"I was at Liverpool and then I went to Chelsea where I was asked to run the youth scouting programme there, all around the world. We had 36 scouts worldwide.

"I was very happy at Chelsea, I was there for seven years. I'm bringing experience and knowledge of different circumstances."

Frank Arnesen moulded his career

Frank Arnesen during his Chelsea days. PA

"I worked with one of the most famous sporting directors in the world, Frank Arnesen, when I was at Chelsea.

"He asked me if I wanted to move to Germany and really learn what the technical director role was.

"On arrival to Germany, unfortunately Hamburg's president had lost the election so they brought us in and we were told they'd have to reduce the budget by £20 million.

"That was very challenging for a club that had never been relegated. We built the new team and thankfully in the second season we finished seventh."

It's not all about data analysis

"I think stats have become part of the norm in football, all the big clubs have data analysts. It's a filter.

"But the biggest thing for me is to see the players and smell grass. You have to feel the player, the lifestyle and see how they perform and take it from there."

He respects Dembele for joining Celtic

Moussa Dembele has scored 32 goals this season. SNS Group

"It helps if you can spend a little money and invest in a player but art the same time Dembele was a marvellous signing.

"Credit to the boy himself, he made a brave decision and being able to play in front of 60,000 passionate Celtic fans at a high level shows he is going to be a very good player.

"I'm sure he could have went to a big club straight away if he wished, and played in the Premier League, but he decided to come to a giant like Celtic and that's a very heavy shirt to carry around. So far, so good."