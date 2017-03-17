Football Talk: McGhee's ban, McLeish ready for Ibrox role

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Yes, Mark. It's allowed. SNS Group

Even if Mark McGhee makes a swift return to club management, we won't be seeing him anywhere near a dugout in the immediate future.

The former Motherwell boss was probably having a difficult enough Thursday seeing Stephen Robinson meeting the media after being confirmed as McGhee's replacement. He would probably rather have been using preparation for Scotland's crucial World Cup qualifier as a distraction but instead found himself in front of a Scottish FA disciplinary panel.

Asked to explain the actions that saw him sent to the stand during that notorious 7-2 defeat at Pittodrie, McGhee found himself on the receiving end of a six-match touchline ban that'll kick in whenever he returns to club management.

McGhee's former Aberdeen teammate Alex McLeish has been considering his future, saying that after decades in management, he may be ready to become a director of football. McLeish wasn't talking about any specific job but, as coincidence would have it, there's a director of football vacancy at his former club Rangers.

Jamie Walker had been eyeing up a new role himself, with the Hearts star hopeful of a Scotland call-up but after missing out on Gordon Strachan's squad, he's going to redouble his efforts. Ryan Stevenson has opened up about his decision to retire from football and Mark Warburton has said he can't open up about the circumstances that led to his Ibrox exit.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to offload 17 Manchester City stars this summer, which means 17 squad places needing filled and all the transfer speculation that brings.

