Dean Brett given four-game ban for bets against own team

The former Cowdenbeath player will not appeal the Scottish FA sanction.

Banned: Dean Brett will sit out four games with any new club. SNS

Former Cowdenbeath player Dean Brett has been banned for four matches after betting against his own team.

The 24-year-old was sacked by the club after being hit with the initial Scottish FA charge in February and will now have to sit out his first games for any prospective new employer.

Brett placed bets on 6369 fixtures with 11 different bookmakers, including 65 matches involving Cowdenbeath. He bet on his team to lose on eight occasions.

He played in five of the games involved, meaning he could have directly influenced the result. One of the bets placed against his team was on the correct score in a match.

Scottish FA rules forbid players from gambling on any football games anywhere in the world.

Brett will face a further three-game ban if he breaches rules on betting before the end of 2017. He will not appeal the decision.

He was sacked by the Fife club for gross misconduct in late February but Cowdenbeath offered to pay the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of May, if he sought help for his gambling problems.

Brett bet on Cowdenbeath to lose in matches against Brechin City, Falkirk and Rangers in the 2014/15 season but he did not play in those games.

In 2015/16, he bet on two matches against Rangers, as well as fixtures against Raith Rovers and Ayr United.

He then placed money on a Cowdenbeath game with Dundee United in 2016/17. He played in all five.

Seven of the bets, which ranged from £5 to £50, formed part of an accumulator. One was a correct score bet.