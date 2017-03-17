Scott Fraser to miss end of the season with broken foot

The Dundee United midfielder will undergo surgery on Friday.

Scott Fraser went down after half an hour during the midweek game. SNS

Scott Fraser will miss the rest of the season after breaking his foot against St Mirren on Wednesday evening.

The 21-year-old midfielder came off second-best in a challenge with Gary Irvine, forcing him out of the 3-2 defeat in Paisley after 31 minutes.

Fraser, who has been a regular this season, will undergo surgery on Friday but will not return in time for the closing stages of Championship title race.

Dundee United trail league leaders Hibernian by 10 points and have also fallen behind Falkirk and Morton who meet each other this weekend.

Fraser has scored six goals in 34 appearances in United's fight to return to the top flight next season.

They go into Saturday's clash with Raith Rovers on Saturday with just two wins in 10 since the start of 2017.