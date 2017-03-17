  • STV
Cathro: Aberdeen are the model for Premiership clubs

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Paul Barnes Paul Barnes

The Hearts head coach says there is a lot to admire about Saturday's opponents.

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro says every Premiership team bar Celtic wants to emulate Aberdeen's progress and consistent results.

Cathro takes his side to Pittodrie on Saturday having had a morale-boosting win against Hamilton last week and said his side would have a challenge to face when they head north. 

He said the steady progress and success the Dons have enjoyed under Derek McInnes is a model for other teams who want to climb the table.

"I think all the clubs in this league with the aspiration of pushing and improving themselves have to [look at Aberdeen]," he said. 

"The work that Aberdeen have done in four years in being able to build what is a very strong, experienced team with good quality individuals is very, very good work.

"They get consistent performances, they play a very organised football and things are clear. Not too many things change but they know exactly what they're doing and they've done it over time. 

"It's brought them success so they believe in it more and so on and so on."

He added: "The principles of being able to do those things and build to a point where we can be that consistent, I think everybody underneath Aberdeen in the league will be wanting to do that because that's the first step.

"Everybody will be wanting to do that in their own way and we want to do it in our own way. But [Aberdeen's progress] is something that we respect and look forward to toppling at the right moment."

Hearts are fourth the Premiership table, six points behind Rangers and a guaranteed Europa League place. 

Cathro did not want to look too far ahead but said that with a good run of results his team could be looking to target third place and achieve the European football the club craves.

"Our focus remains entirely on what happens tomorrow lunchtime and doing the things we want to do in that game to try and bring us a positive result," he said. 

"If we do that and we do that consistently then I think what we're going to find is that maybe in the next three to four weeks we reach a point where we can determine what we set ourselves out to try and do.

"So our focus is on that game, we deal with that game and time will bring out those things."

Hearts announced on Friday that they had secured three players on new deals. 

Jack Hamilton, John Souttar and Rory Currie have all extended their contracts to 2020.

