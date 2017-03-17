We don't have to rely on Aberdeen says Celtic assistant

Chris Davies says it does not matter what the Dons do against Hearts this weekend.

Assistant manager Chris Davies says Celtic have not relied on anyone else this season and they are not about to start now the title is on the verge of being wrapped up.

The league leaders will be just one game away from being crowned Premiership champions if Aberdeen lose to Hearts on Saturday.

Victory for Brendan Rodgers' side at Dens Park against Dundee the following afternoon would then see seal six-in-a-row for the Parkhead club.

Davies says they will be keeping tabs on Aberdeen's result but will not be relying on them for a championship party.

If Celtic win their next two matches they will wrap up the league title regardless of Aberdeen's results.

"It's something I'm obviously aware could happen [this weekend] but it's not something we've spoken about or focused on," Davies said.

"For that to happen it would involve us relying on someone else. But what we've done this season is rely purely on ourselves.

"That is what we will always do so we are focusing on Dundee. They have had a good February and Paul Hartley was named manager of the month, and rightly so.

"We know it's going to be a really difficult game so we're just focusing on the game plan and how we can perform."

Davies added: "We can control that. We can't control what happens at Aberdeen.

"If it happens then great but it's not something we're worried about.

"We're not focusing on anybody else on what they might or might not do."

Last weekend's 1-1 draw with Rangers brought an end to Celtic's run of 28 domestic wins on the bounce but they're still unbeaten in all Scottish competitions this season.