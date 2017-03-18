Alex McLeish says no to Rangers director of football role

The former Rangers manager says he wants to stay in management.

Alex McLeish will not be returning to Ibrox. SNS Group

Alex McLeish has ruled himself out of the running to become Rangers' director of football.

The former Ibrox boss missed out on the manager's job to Pedro Caixinha, having held talks with club officials over the post.

McLeish was subsequently linked with becoming the Portuguese's boss in the newly-created role but says he instead wants to continue as a coach.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "I still feel that I've got coaching ability inside me that I want to try and get in with again, get into a club where I can maybe get success again.

"I want to be a coach so it's a no."

McLeish managed Rangers for four and a half seasons, from 2001-2006 and led them to two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

New manager Caixinha will take charge of his first Rangers match on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Hamilton Accies to Ibrox for the Scottish Premiership fixture.