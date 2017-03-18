Matt Phillips withdraws from the Scotland double header

The West Brom winger picked up an injury along with James Morrison.

Exit: Matt Phillips will not represent Scotland next week. SNS

Matt Phillips has pulled out of the Scotland squad ahead of the double header against Canada and Scotland.

The winger missed West Brom's 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday, his fourth consecutive game, with a hamstring strain.

His club team-mate James Morrison was also sidelined for the victory with an ankle problem and has been ruled out of Wednesday's friendly at Easter Road.

However, the midfielder still has a chance of being available for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Sunday.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis said: "Phillips won't be going away with Scotland.

"Morrison will go but he won't be fit for the first game but there is chance he could be fit for the second game which is the big one."

Phillips had returned to the squad for the first time since last summer's friendly double header against Italy and France.