Rangers 4-0 Hamilton Accies: First win for Caixinha

Laura Brannan

Rangers hit four past Accies at Ibrox to start Pedro Caixinha's reign.

First win: Pedro Caixinha enjoyed his first game in the Rangers dugout.
First win: Pedro Caixinha enjoyed his first game in the Rangers dugout.

Pedro Caixinha's tenure as Rangers boss began with a comfortable and stress-free 4-0 Premiership win over Hamilton at Ibrox. 

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman knocked in a James Tavernier pass in the 25th minute to get the Portuguese coach's era up and running. 

Veteran defender Clint Hill, who scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Celtic at Parkhead last week, made it 2-0 in the 41st minute with his third goal in three games.

Striker Martyn Waghorn scored from the spot in the 55th minute before skipper Lee Wallace added a fourth in what turned into a stroll. 

However, the paucity of competition has to be factored into Caixinha's first appearance on the touchline as Gers boss.

Accies lost 6-0 at Ibrox in the Scottish Cup two weeks ago and shipped four at Hearts last week, and they slipped to bottom of the table while the Light Blues remain in third place behind Aberdeen and runaway leaders Celtic. 

Caixinha, cheered before the game when introduced to the home fans, made just one change with midfielder Jon Toral in for Lee Hodson with James Tavernier moving to right-back and Joe Garner on the bench after returning from suspension. 

Under-20s coach Graeme Murty, who had been in charge since the departure of Mark Warburton, was in the technical area to lend his assistance. 

Accies boss Martin Canning, again without injured skipper Michael Devlin, started without a recognised centre-forward with winger Dougie Imrie the furthest up the pitch for the visitors. 

Almost inevitably the Govan side took control. There were efforts from midfielder Jason Holt and attacker Waghorn before Hyndman, the 20-year-old United States player on loan from Bournemouth, finished off a fine move which involved Miller and Tavernier, turning the pass from the latter into the net from eight yards out for his fourth goal since arriving in January.

It was already appearing to be a comfortable afternoon for Rangers. 

There were four minute of the first-half remaining when Toral whipped in a free-kick from deep and the 38-year-old Hill was at the back post to gleefully knock in from close range for his sixth of the season. 

Accies had shown little in the first-half and did little better after the break. Waghorn slammed in the penalty after former Celtic player Massimo Donati fouled him inside the box and it became a case of how many goals for the home side. 

The Light Blues were playing with some confidence and in the 74th minute Wallace burst in to the Hamilton box with a trademark run and drove the ball in from a tight angle after a fine assist by Waghorn. 

Accies pushed forward in the final minutes but it was an exercise in futility. Caixinha will face much stiffer tests in the future but, like the Rangers fans, he will be encouraged by his opening appearance.

