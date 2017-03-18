  • STV
ICT 1-1 Ross County: Caley move off bottom of the table

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

It's honours even in the Highland derby after the visitors strike late.

Inverness CT's Carl Tremarco battles for the ball against Ross County's Craig Curran.
Inverness CT's Carl Tremarco battles for the ball against Ross County's Craig Curran.

Inverness moved off the bottom of the Premiership but were denied victory over Ross County by Alex Schalk's late goal.

Greg Tansey's deflected goal looked to have given the hosts all three points in the Highland derby but Dutch striker Schalk struck five minutes from time to earn a 1-1 draw. 

Given Hamilton's defeat at Rangers the draw was still enough to lift the Caley Jags off the foot of the table, but they will feel they did enough to merit taking the three points.

Inverness recalled Carl Tremarco and Ross Draper after suspension, dropping Brad McKay and Liam Polworth to the bench, while the Staggies brought in Andrew Davies and Christopher Routis for Paul Quinn and Martin Woods. 

Aaron McCarey, again starting in the County goal due to Scott Fox's back injury, was a spectator as Iain Vigurs's early effort nicked off the crossbar on its way over. 

Jason Naismith was a busy figure down the County right and provided the best chance of the half, drifting in from the flank and delivering a low cross which Schalk failed to turn in on the slide. 

The Staggies finished the half stronger and crosses caused trouble in the home penalty area. 

They were indebted to blocks from Louis Laing and Gary Warren for keeping the game scoreless at the break. 

It would not remain that way for long. Three minutes into the second half, Tansey took aim from the edge of the box and his goalbound effort flicked off Fraser on its way into the net.

Inverness had got the bit between their teeth and a fine stop from McCarey prevented Tansey making it 2-0 from a free-kick. 

Craig Curran missed a glorious chance just before the hour to draw County level, glancing Naismith's cross wide from six yards. 

Jim McIntyre's side saw plenty of the ball but failed to force a save out of Owain Fon Williams and Caley could have put the game to bed with two chances in minute, with McCarey parrying a Tansey effort and Billy McKay turning a Henri Anier cross against the bar. 

Substitute Jim O'Brien drew a tip over from Fon Williams in the last 10 minutes as County strived for an equaliser. They had to wait until the 86th minute but they did snatch a point, Schalk firing into the top corner on the turn. 

