Pedro Caixinha: I want my Rangers team to play like kids

The new Rangers manager says he wants to see a similar enthusiasm and enjoyment.

Enjoyment: Pedro Caixinha watched his side win 4-0 at home. SNS

New Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha says he wants his team to play like they are children because he wants to see the same raw enthusiasm in their game.

The Portuguese manager enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 victory over Hamilton Accies in his first match in charge, with goals from Emerson Hyndman, Clint Hill, Martyn Waghorn and Lee Wallace.

Speaking after the match Caixinha said he wants his team to continue performing with the same freedom when they take on Motherwell next weekend.

Caixinha said: "It was my first statement to the players today - I want you to enjoy. If you are here and anxious to do things, they are not going to work.

"I want you to be happy, I want you to enjoy. I want our team to play like they are kids. Kids love to play football.

"All the professionals start as kids dreaming one day to be in this position, now they are in this position they need to enjoy it the same.

"They did that and I am very pleased. I am very happy. "

Meanwhile, Graeme Murty, who took charge of Rangers following the departure of Mark Warburton, said he was humbled by the fans' message to him.

The supporters held up a banner reading: "Thanks for your efforts Graeme Murty, welcome to the world's most successful football club Pedro Caixinha."

Posting on Twitter after the match, Murty said: "Walked out and saw this at Ibrox today! Incredibly humbled by this message. Honoured to be a part of this amazing club."