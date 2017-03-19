Cathro: Levein's input was normal but I call the shots

Ian Cathro says he's still the one leading the Hearts team.

Ian Cathro (right) says it's all about teamwork behind the scenes. SNS

Ian Cathro says Craig Levein's half-time input on Saturday is normal but maintains he is still the man in charge at Tynecastle.

Hearts fell 2-0 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday and director of football Levein was spotted briefing coach Jon Daly during the game and going into the dressing room at the break.

Cathro insists his contribution wasn't out of character, however, and it would be negligent of him not to take advantage of Levein's judgement and work as a team.

The head coach says he still calls the shots and any action taken is as a result of him delegating instructions.

"You see a different person sitting behind this desk but trust me - if you were in my changing room you wouldn't be opening your mouth," Cathro told the newspapers at full time.

"Let's explain this first of all, let's talk about this. We work together.

"I have always worked in a situation where we have one member of our technical staff in the stand who understands the game plan and the work we have done and so on.

"So that person has a responsibility to me to keep the dialogue active on certain things I have asked them to look at.

"That's completely normal. I know there's a historical aspect to this that turns it into a story for you now and then, but trust me, it's completely normal.

"It would be remiss not to rely on the experience of everyone that's involved in this situation. It's one of the positive things that we work collectively.

"Now, I can't discuss too many positive things right now, but if we are talking generally about this to try and stop some sort of directed hysteria it's entirely normal that we work together.

"They all work for me. They are doing things asked of them by me, for me."