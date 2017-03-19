  • STV
  • MySTV

Dundee 1-2 Celtic: One game from league title glory

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Brendan Rodgers side edged closer to winning the league with another three points.

Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic celebrate for Celtic.
Dedryck Boyata and Jozo Simunovic celebrate for Celtic. SNS

Celtic moved to within one win of a sixth successive Ladbrokes Premiership title with a narrow 2-1 victory over battling Dundee at Dens Park.

The Hoops took the lead with the last action of an unremarkable first half, visiting defender Jozo Simunovic's shot deflecting in off Dundee counterpart Kevin Gomis, before in-form midfielder Stuart Armstrong made it 2-0 with a 51st-minute header.

Paul Hartley's men rallied and substitute Faissal El Bakhtaoui made an immediate impact when he came on in the 74th minute before thundering in a 25-yard drive two minutes later.

But Celtic saw out the rest of the game to move back 25 points ahead of Aberdeen with nine games remaining and extend their unbeaten domestic run since the start of the season to 36 matches.

Brendan Rodgers' men can clinch the title when they play Hearts at Tynecastle after the international break.

Midfielder Callum McGregor made his 100th appearance for the Hoops with Simunovic making a return, while midfielder Tom Hateley and defender Gomis came in for the home side.

Before the lunchtime kick-off there was a minute's silence for Tommy Gemmell, left-back in the Celtic side which won the European Cup in 1967 and former player and manager at Dundee, who died recently.

Hartley had told his players to go for broke in the match and they started aggressively, refusing to let the visitors settle.

Celtic slowly worked themselves into the game, though, and in the 16th minute striker Moussa Dembele headed an Armstrong corner just past the post.

It looked like the Dark Blues had been handed their first warning but the tempo of the match took a dip with play becoming scrappy.

Dundee won a couple of corners which were defended but otherwise their attacking threat was non-existent.

The champions-elect turned the screw towards the end of the half.

Dundee defender Cameron Kerr prevented Scott Sinclair's close-range header testing keeper Scott Bain before former Celtic midfielder Paul McGowan cleared a Dedryck Boyata header off the line.

It seemed like the Taysiders would see out the half unscathed but, right at the death, Simunovic's shot as he slipped from James Forrest's cross struck Gomis and bounced past Bain at his post.

The breakthrough changed the complexion of the game and no doubt Hartley's half-time team talk.

Whatever the Dundee boss said to his players needed readjusting just six minutes after the break when Celtic doubled their lead.

Armstrong, in Gordon Strachan's Scotland squad for the forthcoming double-header against Canada and Slovenia, headed in a Forrest cross from 10 yards.

Celtic began moving the ball around with assurance but just after the hour-mark, Dundee's Canadian striker Marcus Haber squandered a good chance when he fired wide from 16 yards after being set up by McGowan.

Dundee pushed forward in search of a lifeline which came when substitute El Bakhtaoui, on two minutes earlier for Henrik Ojamaa, sent a drive screaming past Hoops keeper Craig Gordon.

After Haber headed a Kevin Holt free-kick past the post, Rodgers brought on defender Erik Sviatchenko for Sinclair to shore up the defence which held firm for the three points which puts Celtic on the cusp of another title.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.