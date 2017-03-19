The Celtic manager will not complain if Dundee clinch Celtic the league though.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5365000191001-brendan-rodgers-we-want-to-win-the-title-at-tynecastle.jpg" />

Brendan Rodgers says he wants his Celtic players to clinch the league title on their own merit, but joked he wouldn't complain if they were given a helping hand.

Celtic will be crowned champions if they beat Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, April 2, after the international break.

But if Dundee beat Aberdeen on the Friday two days before their trip to Edinburgh, Rodgers' side will seal six-in-a-row without kicking a ball.

Celtic edged to within three points of the trophy with a 2-1 win away to Dundee, with goals from Jozo Simunovic and Stuart Armstrong.

El Bahktaoui pulled one back for the home side but it was too little too late for Paul Hartley's men.

Rodgers, who is after his first title success in his first season at Parkhead, says it's always been about achieving the success on their own.

"I always said when I came in we weren't defending a title, we were looking to win it," he said at full time.

"And of course the ideal scenario is you win it yourself... but I'll take Dundee winning.

"There's still nine games to go, it's been a long season for the players, and everyone involved, but we're really motivated to finish the best way we can.

"If you can finish strong it sets you up for the following season well."