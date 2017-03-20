Football Talk: Derry City captain dies, Dembele's injury

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Not as bad as first feared: Moussa Dembele went down in Celtic's 2-1 win over Dundee. SNS

Welcome to international week. But before we get to the Scotland camp we have to round up the weekend action.

Derry City have been rocked by the sudden death of their captain, Ryan McBride, just hours after he helped guide them to a 4-0 win.

McBride was just 27-years-old and the cause of his death is still unknown but he was found in his bedroom on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers has eased fears Moussa Dembele could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines saying he just overstretched.

The striker limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury in Celtic's 2-1 win at Dens Park on Sunday.



And talking of the champions-elect, they're supposedly after Australian wonderkid Riley McGree.

If you can speak Spanish sit back and appreciate the moment a journalist fell asleep in Luis Enrique's media conference.

Another landmark. Is this a weekly occurrence now?

Funny because it's true.

