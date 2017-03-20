Stuart Armstrong could be handed his first senior Scotland cap this week.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5364992391001-stuart-armstrong-i-have-the-experience-for-scotland-now.jpg" />

Stuart Armstrong feels he's never been in a better position to represent his country because of the experience he's gained with Celtic this season.

The midfielder will join up with the Scotland squad this week ahead of the international double header against Canada and Slovenia.

Armstrong hasn't been included with the senior set up since 2015 when he withdrew from the squad to face Georgia and Germany through injury.

He's yet to earn a cap at the top level but feels this week's friendly at Easter Road and 2018 World Cup qualifier at Hampden could be the ideal time for him to make the step up.

"I think this season has been one of learning and European football has definitely helped that development," he said after scoring the winning goal for Celtic in their 2-1 over Dundee on Sunday.

"You learn a lot from big occasions like that. It's only going to stand you in good stead.

"I'm a little bit older now and a little bit more experienced with the Champions League and accepting the pressure of winning every week with Celtic.

"It's definitely a learning experience this season and I'm probably in the best experienced position I've been in my career."

While Armstrong said it was for others to decide whether he was ready to represent his nation, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes the time has now come for the 24-year-old.

"He's a big talent and he's only going one way - which is nice for Celtic and for Scotland," he said.

"I've always believed international football is about technique, speed, mobility and a tactical awareness of the game to play at a high level.

"He's got all the tools to play at the top level of international football so he can certainly go in and play."