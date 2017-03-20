Liam Cooper called into Scotland squad as three drop out

Matt Phillips, James McArthur and Grant Hanley have pulled out.

Liam Cooper joins the squad. SNS

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has been drafted into the Scotland squad for the double header against Canada and Slovenia, with Matt Phillips, James McArthur and Grant Hanley withdrawing.

The 25-year-old received his first, and only, call up to the senior side a year ago for the friendly win over Denmark but didn't feature in the 1-0 win.

Cooper, who is eligible for Scotland through the grandparent rule, has six caps at youth level but is yet to debut for the first team.

Scotland take on Canada at Easter Road before welcoming Slovenia to Hampden for the 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.