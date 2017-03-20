  • STV
A look at Scotland players' form ahead of double header

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The squad are now shaping up for the Canada friendly and Slovenia qualifier.

(L-R) Jordan Rhodes, Charlie Mulgrew, Lee Wallace.
Most of the Scotland squad came through their final domestic fixture unscathed ahead of the double header against Canada and Slovenia.

Matt Phillips, Grant Hanley and James McArthur dropped out of the squad while James Morrison is also a doubt for Sunday's 2018 World Cup qualifier but the majority played as normal at the weekend.

There were mixed fortunes in terms of results but most of Gordon Strachan's players join the international set-up with another 90 minutes under their belt.

Goalkeepers

Craig Gordon let one goal in at the weekend.
Both Craig Gordon and Allan McGregor played 90 minutes for their respective clubs at the weekend but neither were able to keep a clean sheet.

Gordon's Celtic beat Dundee 2-1 and McGregor's Cardiff won 3-1 against Ipswich.

David Marshall didn't feature for Hull. His last game came at the end of January.

Defenders

Lee Wallace (centre) scored at the weekend.
Lee Wallace was the stand-out defender at the weekend, scoring for Rangers and keeping a clean sheet in their 4-0 win over Hamilton Accies.

Russell Martin and Liam Cooper also helped their sides keep clean sheets with Norwich beating Barnsley 2-0 and Leeds winning 2-0 at home to Brighton. 

Every defender in the squad also played 90 minutes.

Charlie Mulgrew's Blackburn Rovers drew 2-2 with Preston while Kieran Tierney featured for Celtic as they edged closer to the Premiership title.

There was disappointment for Christophe Berra and Andy Robertson though. Berra's Ipswich lost 3-1 to McGregor's Cardiff while the former Dundee United left back was on the wrong end of a 4-0 defeat to Everton for Hull City.

Midfielders

Stuart Armstrong scored for Celtic on Sunday.
Stuart Armstrong was the standout midfielder from the Scotland squad at the weekend, playing 90 minutes and scoring what turned out to be Celtic's winning goal against Dundee.

Barry Bannan, Scott Brown, Tom Cairney, Darren Fletcher, John McGinn and Matt Ritchie also played full games for their respective sides.

James Forrest played most of Celtic's game on Sunday, being substituted after 71 minutes and Ryan Fraser was in a similar position, playing 75 minutes in Bournemouth's 2-0 win over Swansea.

Robert Snodgrass came off the bench with just under 20 minutes to go for West Ham against Leicester City.

Oliver Burke was a late substitute again for RB Leipzig, featuring for nine minutes at the end of their 3-0 defeat to Werder Bremen.

Ikechi Anya was an unused sub for Derby's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

James Morrison also missed West Brom's win over Arsenal through injury and has been ruled out of the friendly against Canada. He remains in the squad but is a doubt for Sunday's qualifier against Slovenia.

Forwards

Jordan Rhodes was picked ahead of Steven Fletcher for Sheffield Wednesday.
There was less joy for Scotland's strikers at the weekend with Jordan Rhodes being the only one completing a full 90 minutes.

Steven Naismith came on after half an hour for Norwich, replacing the injured Wes Hoolahan in his side's 2-0 win over Barnsley.

Steven Fletcher, who has had to settle for a place on the bench recently at the expense of Rhodes, was a late sub, playing just 12 minutes.

And both Leigh Griffiths and Chris Martin failed to get off the bench in their side's respective wins.

