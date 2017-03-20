  • STV
Strachan: I might name Scotland team early to draw in fans

Andy Coyle Paul Barnes

The national team boss might break with tradition to address slow ticket sales.

Appeal: Strachan hopes team will draw fans in.
Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has said that he might consider naming his team to face Canada early in the hope of attracting more fans to the match.

The national team are warming up for the important World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Sunday with a midweek friendly at Easter Road but ticket sales have been sluggish, with only around 5000 understood to have been sold by the weekend.

Strachan said that he was hopeful that there would be "walk-up" support to bolster those numbers and that the backing of a crowd was vital for his players. To that end, he will give thought to announcing the team the day before the game to ignite interest from fans.

"We're hoping [we get a walk-up crowd]," Strachan said. "We're hoping that with the team we announce, we might announce it a wee bit earlier, you never know.

"They're going to see a side that plays with high energy and we're going to try and attack and do a lot of good things that people like to see.

"It's not easy at this time of year for everybody, fans and players. It's the hard time of the season where you can see the final hurdle but it's hard work getting there.

"We'd like the fans along there to give us support because we need it. We need it. Every team needs that support. 

"We've got it so far. There's a disappointment with the Scotland fans so far and we understand that but what we've got to do in the next couple of games is make them feel good about themselves after the game on Sunday."

The manager talked about the benefits of playing Canada but was adamant that Sunday's qualifier was of paramount importance. Scotland's qualification chances hang by a thread but Strachan said that three points against Slovenia at Hampden could change everything. 

"[Expectations] can all be changed with one result," he said. "That can all go.

"I've got to say that the feedback I got is that everybody thought that the players against England [in the 3-0 defeat] did as well as they expected them to do. What we didn't expect was three shots at goal and three going in.

"There's a chance on Sunday to change the whole thing. That's the great thing about football. 

"You can change the whole atmosphere with one result".

