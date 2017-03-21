Celtic close in on title after remarkable unbeaten run

Laura Brannan and Oliver Dickinson discuss the week's sporting news.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5365978207001-celtic-close-in-on-title-strachan-faces-must-win.jpg" />

Celtic were made to wait for their title party but Brendan Rodgers' side are now just 90 minutes away from their second trophy of the season.

STV's Laura Brannan and Oliver Dickinson joined Rachel McTavish in the studio to discuss the impressive unbeaten domestic run and the improvements in the team over the past season before pondering who might put up a title challenge next season.

The pair also analysed Vern Cotter's legacy as he stepped down as coach of the national rugby team at the end of a memorable Six Nations campaign.

Looking ahead to the Scotland football team's friendly against Canada and World Cup qualifier against Slovenia, Gordon Strachan faces a make-or-break week. Laura and Oliver considered the squad choices and speculated on what might happen if Sunday's result goes again Scotland.