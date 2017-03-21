Scott Sinclair: I haven't given up on England call-up

The Celtic attacker says he can still earn international caps while playing in Scotland.

Dreams: Sinclair wants an England place. SNS Group

Scott Sinclair has said that he still holds hopes of a call-up to the England squad and believes Champions League football with Celtic can help him achieve his dream.

The 27-year old represented his country at every level up to Under-21s and also played for Great Britain at the London Olympics. Having enjoyed playing a key part a successful season for Celtic so far, he said international recognition would be welcomed.

"I haven't given up on it," he said. "All I can concentrate on is myself and playing well, which I'm doing.

"I've got my form back. That's all I can concentrate on and hopefully one day it will come."

Sinclair credited Brendan Rodgers with giving him the opportunity and the support to get back to his best after a disappointing time at Aston Villa. Now, he hopes to qualify for the elite stages of the Champions league with his manager in the hope of catching the eye on the biggest stage.

"It just comes down from playing every week and being back enjoying my football," he said. "Obviously the number one thing is having a manager that believes in you. I think for any player, that's what you want.

"It's great that I have a manager like that and I can perform under him.

"I think the best opportunity for me is if I'm playing Champions League football so hopefully we qualify and get through to the group stages. Hopefully one day it comes but all I can do is concentrate on myself and scoring goals, creating and playing as well as I can."

The winger conceded that he had looked at recent England squads and felt he was good enough to be included but said that confidence was something that any professional player would have.

"I think everyone does that," he said. "You always compare yourself with other players, that's just a natural thing. For me, it's just managers have different opinions on different players."

While Sinclair's form this season has been impressive, so too has that of striker Moussa Dembele, who was touted for an place in Didier Deschamp's France squad. Though he missed out for this international break, Sinclair said his teammate would make an appearance for Les Bleus before too long.

"I think he'll get a call-up soon," he said. "He's been doing so well.

"Sooner or later he's definitely going to get a call-up and the thing for him is just to keep his head down, scoring goals and hopefully his time will come.

"He's a young, quality player. I think he has the attributes and the potential to be as good as any of the players I've played with. It's up to him how far he wants to take it and he's a young guy who looks like he wants to do well."