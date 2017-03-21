Thibaut Courtois: I don't see myself at Real Madrid
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he only sees himself at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he only sees himself at Stamford Bridge and not Real Madrid.
The 24-year-old is regarded as one of the best keepers in the world. He has kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League, the most so far this season.
He has regularly been linked with a move to Zinedine Zidane's side but the Chelsea No.1 and Belgium international says he's not interested in a move to the Bernabéu Stadium.
"I don't see myself at Real Madrid. I see myself at Chelsea, the club that six years ago saw me playing in Belgium and gave me the opportunity to sign for them. They also allowed me to be three years at Atletico, which helped me to be the 'keeper that I am now. I feel that I'm key to the team, I'm very happy at Chelsea, and I don't see myself anywhere else."Thibaut Courtois speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser