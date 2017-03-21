Thibaut Courtois: I don't see myself at Real Madrid

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he only sees himself at Stamford Bridge

Settled: Courtois has no desire to move to La Liga. PA

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he only sees himself at Stamford Bridge and not Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old is regarded as one of the best keepers in the world. He has kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League, the most so far this season.

He has regularly been linked with a move to Zinedine Zidane's side but the Chelsea No.1 and Belgium international says he's not interested in a move to the Bernabéu Stadium.