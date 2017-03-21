Scotland should be doing better, says Scott Arfield

The Canada midfielder says Scotland always get tough qualifying groups.

Canada midfielder Scott Arfield believes Scotland should be performing better with the players they have at their disposal.

Gordon Strachan's team are currently fifth in their six-team World Cup qualifying group and warm up for a make-or-break match against Slovenia with a friendly against Canada at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Arfield thinks that Strachan has high-quality players to pick from and could have had better results in recent years.

"The quality within the squad, most of them play within England and the Premier League," he said. "You look at that squad and they should probably be doing better but it's hard with international players against international teams.

"[Scotland] always gets groups that it's hard to get through.

"I don't think you can put too much pressure on them, underachieving is probably a bit harsh to them but I certainly think the squad they've got is a magnificent squad.

"It's one we're not taking lightly tomorrow night and one we're looking forward to playing against."

The Livingston-born player represented Scotland at youth level up to Under-21 but was never selected for full international honours. He opted to play for Canada and said he had no regrets about a decision that's taken him to play at venues most Scottish footballers never experience.

"If you look at their midfield for this game, it's littered with depth and quality so I don't think they're missing a player like myself," he said.

"I just thought this move was going to benefit me and I don't look back with any regrets whatsoever.

"I think ever since I made the decision it's been reiterated every camp I've been involved in.

"Going to places like Honduras, El Salvador, the Azteca in Mexico you see a completely different side to football, one that not many players get an opportunity to.

"It's an opportunity I had to grab at that time and one I'm delighted I did."