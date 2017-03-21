  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland should be doing better, says Scott Arfield

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Canada midfielder says Scotland always get tough qualifying groups.

Canada midfielder Scott Arfield believes Scotland should be performing better with the players they have at their disposal.

Gordon Strachan's team are currently fifth in their six-team World Cup qualifying group and warm up for a make-or-break match against Slovenia with a friendly against Canada at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Arfield thinks that Strachan has high-quality players to pick from and could have had better results in recent years.

"The quality within the squad, most of them play within England and the Premier League," he said. "You look at that squad and they should probably be doing better but it's hard with international players against international teams.

"[Scotland] always gets groups that it's hard to get through.

"I don't think you can put too much pressure on them, underachieving is probably a bit harsh to them but I certainly think the squad they've got is a magnificent squad.

"It's one we're not taking lightly tomorrow night and one we're looking forward to playing against."

The Livingston-born player represented Scotland at youth level up to Under-21 but was never selected for full international honours. He opted to play for Canada and said he had no regrets about a decision that's taken him to play at venues most Scottish footballers never experience.

"If you look at their midfield for this game, it's littered with depth and quality so I don't think they're missing a player like myself," he said.

"I just thought this move was going to benefit me and I don't look back with any regrets whatsoever.

"I think ever since I made the decision it's been reiterated every camp I've been involved in.

"Going to places like Honduras, El Salvador, the Azteca in Mexico you see a completely different side to football, one that not many players get an opportunity to.

"It's an opportunity I had to grab at that time and one I'm delighted I did."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.