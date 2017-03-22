Football Talk: Arsenal eye Tierney, Waghorn in demand

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Demand: Tierney might be part of Wenger's last stand. SNS Group

It might be international week but there's no let-up in the relentless flow of summer transfer stories.

Arsene Wenger's woes are well-documented but the Frenchman is ready to rip it up and start again with Celtic's Kieran Tierney as part of his new-look Arsenal.

If Wenger hires a plane to fly over the Emirates with a "Sign Tierney" banner dragging behind, expect Brendan Rodgers to respond with a "Kieran must stay" fly-by.

Another manager looking to revamp a squad at the end of the season is Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha and as he prepares to meet with Dave King he might be pondering a replacement for Martyn Waghorn. Mark Warburton is said to be keen to be reunited with the forward at Nottingham Forest but a handful of other English clubs have been linked.

Canada's interim manager Michael Findlay has said that David Moyes shaped his management style and that might explain why he's going for a bit of Britishness in the middle of the park in the shape of Scott Arfield.

The Burnley star played for Scotland at youth level but opted to switch after not getting a senior call-up but now says he wouldn't get into Gordon Strachan's team anyway.

And in a 21st century reverse of Luther Blissett's complaint that he couldn't get Rice Krispies at AC Milan, Andrea Ranocchia has said he's struggling to settle in hull because he misses pasta. Penne for your thoughts?

Top Stories

The best of social media

The back pages