  • STV
  • MySTV

Naismith: There's real competition for Scotland places

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The forward says new faces are pushing to play in the friendly against Canada.

Opportunity: Naismith wants to prove he can contribute.
Opportunity: Naismith wants to prove he can contribute. SNS Group

Steven Naismith has said there's tough competition for places in the Scotland team to face Slovenia and the Canada friendly is the perfect testing ground.

The national team are preparing for a must-win World Cup qualifier on Sunday with a friendly against the North American side at Easter Road.

Gordon Strachan has named four new faces in his squad and Naismith says their hunger to show their worth, and the regular players' determination to keep their place, means everyone is pushing to stake a claim.

Leeds defender Liam Cooper, Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney and Celtic's Stuart Armstrong have all been added to the squad, and Strachan rang the changes in previous matches so opportunity is there for anyone who makes their mark against Canada.

"The new guys in the squad, if they play, they will see it as an opportunity to say 'I'm here to stay'," Naismith told the Official Scotland Podcast.

"Guys like myself who have not played many games recently for the national team, I've got to make sure the manager sees that I'm still worthy of being in the squad.

"It goes back to competition for places, if you're not performing you are not going to be in this squad eventually.

"That's what it is for players who have just come in and have maybe not had much game time for the manager recently.

"And, again, for the players that have been playing, it's for them to say 'I should be in the team for Sunday'.

"Obviously some of the results in the campaign haven't been what we wanted so I don't think anybody is sitting here saying 'I am playing on Sunday, I know I'm in the team because I have been good enough'."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.