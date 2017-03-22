Naismith: There's real competition for Scotland places

The forward says new faces are pushing to play in the friendly against Canada.

Opportunity: Naismith wants to prove he can contribute. SNS Group

Steven Naismith has said there's tough competition for places in the Scotland team to face Slovenia and the Canada friendly is the perfect testing ground.

The national team are preparing for a must-win World Cup qualifier on Sunday with a friendly against the North American side at Easter Road.

Gordon Strachan has named four new faces in his squad and Naismith says their hunger to show their worth, and the regular players' determination to keep their place, means everyone is pushing to stake a claim.

Leeds defender Liam Cooper, Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney and Celtic's Stuart Armstrong have all been added to the squad, and Strachan rang the changes in previous matches so opportunity is there for anyone who makes their mark against Canada.

"The new guys in the squad, if they play, they will see it as an opportunity to say 'I'm here to stay'," Naismith told the Official Scotland Podcast.

"Guys like myself who have not played many games recently for the national team, I've got to make sure the manager sees that I'm still worthy of being in the squad.

"It goes back to competition for places, if you're not performing you are not going to be in this squad eventually.

"That's what it is for players who have just come in and have maybe not had much game time for the manager recently.

"And, again, for the players that have been playing, it's for them to say 'I should be in the team for Sunday'.

"Obviously some of the results in the campaign haven't been what we wanted so I don't think anybody is sitting here saying 'I am playing on Sunday, I know I'm in the team because I have been good enough'."