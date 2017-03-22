  • STV
Scotland 1-1 Canada: Naismith scores in Slovenia warm-up

PA

Gordon Strachan's side failed to impress in a drab affair at Easter Road.

Leveller: Naismith scored for Scotland.
Scotland had to come from behind against lowly Canada to grab a draw in their friendly at a sodden Easter Road.

Falkirk midfielder Fraser Aird fired the visitors into a shock lead, but Steven Naismith equalised in the 35th minute when he turned a wayward shot by debutant Tom Cairney into the net.

The visitors, ranked 117th in the world, merited a draw in game which served as a warm-up for Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Cairney, the 26-year-old Fulham midfielder, was the only new face in Gordon Strachan's below par side. They could have done with a few more, for it was a sobering night for the Scots.

Right-back Ikechi Anya won his 25th cap while Charlie Mulgrew returned to partner Christophe Berra in the centre of defence with Chris Martin leading the line. However, the poor crowd inside Easter Road on a freezing, wet night revealed the lack of appetite for the fixture.

The home side, captained by Darren Fletcher, started with some assurance on a sodden pitch, with Anya causing early problems down the right-hand side.

However, the Scots were stunned in the 11th minute when defenders Lee Wallace and Mulgrew failed to deal with a Maxim Tissot cross from the left and when the ball fell kindly to Aird. The former Rangers player dispatched his shot from 12 yards past Scotland keeper Allan McGregor.

Moments later, amid the stunned silence of the Tartan Army, Scotland attacker Robert Snodgrass's hopeful cross into the box evaded everybody and came off the post.

Midway through the first half Canada keeper Simon Thomas blocked a close-range shot from Martin after Scotland had played their way behind the increasingly confident visiting defence.

But there was almost more trouble for the home side in the 26th minute when Aird drifted all too easily into the Scotland penalty area - this time his left-footed shot from 14 yards went wide -before a Simeon Jackson shot was deflected over for a corner which came to nothing.

Scotland picked up the pace. Midfielder Oliver Burke blasted a shot straight at Thomas in the 31st minute but three minutes later the hosts were level, when, following pressure on the Canada defence, Naismith redirected a drive from Cairney over the line from 12 yards.

If the Scots thought they had gained control of the game they were disabused of that notion two minutes from the break when another dangerous Canada attack ended with Marco Bustos curling a shot from the edge of the box just past the post.

Canada replaced keeper Thomas with Jayson Leutwiler of Shrewsbury for the start of the second half while Barry Bannan and Andrew Robertson came on for Burke and Wallace respectively.

Cairney looked the part in the Scotland engine rooom as the home side went left, right and down the middle in search of some joy.

Strikers Leigh Griffiths and Jordan Rhodes replaced Naismith and Martin just after the hour mark.

Leutwiler made a decent save from Bannan, who fired the rebound over.

Scotland explored a more direct route as the second half progressed but with no more success.

Hibs player John McGinn was given a rousing cheer when he replaced Cairney, before McGregor tipped a powerful Aird drive over the bar for a corner which posed no danger to the Hull City keeper.

The home side kept pushing but play was disjointed and Canada held out with a degree of comfort.

