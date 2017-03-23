Canada match was 'invaluable' , says Gordon Strachan

Scotland drew 1-1 with the North Americans in the friendly at Easter Road.

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has said that the friendly with Canada was "invaluable" preparation for playing Slovenia on Sunday.

The national team drew 1-1 at Easter Road in a friendly planned as a warm-up for the visit of Slovenia in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Falkirk midfielder Fraser Aird put Canada in front after 11 minutes before Steven Naismith equalised against a side ranked 117th in the world.

Only 9,158 fans turned out to watch the match at Easter Road and some booed Strachan's side at full-time. However, the manager said that the game had been useful and would help him as he plans to tackle a match Scotland have to win to keep slim World Cup hopes alive.

"It was one of our better decisions to have a game," Strachan said. "It has cleared up a lot of things, it has helped a lot of players, but it has helped the coaching staff in particular to where we are going on Sunday. We learned quite a few things.

"It's not been a great night, it won't be memorable in anyone's minds at the end of careers but it was invaluable to me to use the information we collected for Sunday."

Strachan said that the state of the pitch was a factor in a disappointing game and that players had struggled to step up on the night.

"A lot of players found it hard," he said. "To use a golf analogy, it's very hard to take two months off and then go and play the Masters, it's not the easiest course in the world.

"That wasn't the easiest pitch in the world to play on with the conditions and to try and find your form in an international match on a night like this was hard.

"You could see we were rusty for the first 10-15 minutes and that spooked us for a bit.

"We could have been braver with passes through people and braver in receiving passes but when you have not played a lot of games it's very hard to just switch on and do that."