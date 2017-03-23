  • STV
  • MySTV

Canada match was 'invaluable' , says Gordon Strachan

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Scotland drew 1-1 with the North Americans in the friendly at Easter Road.

Information: Strachan learned from Canada draw.
Information: Strachan learned from Canada draw. SNS Group

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has said that the friendly with Canada was "invaluable" preparation for playing Slovenia on Sunday.

The national team drew 1-1 at Easter Road in a friendly planned as a warm-up for the visit of Slovenia in a crucial World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Falkirk midfielder Fraser Aird put Canada in front after 11 minutes before Steven Naismith equalised against a side ranked 117th in the world.

Only 9,158 fans turned out to watch the match at Easter Road and some booed Strachan's side at full-time. However, the manager said that the game had been useful and would help him as he plans to tackle a match Scotland have to win to keep slim World Cup hopes alive.

"It was one of our better decisions to have a game," Strachan said. "It has cleared up a lot of things, it has helped a lot of players, but it has helped the coaching staff in particular to where we are going on Sunday. We learned quite a few things.

"It's not been a great night, it won't be memorable in anyone's minds at the end of careers but it was invaluable to me to use the information we collected for Sunday."

Strachan said that the state of the pitch was a factor in a disappointing game and that players had struggled to step up on the night.

"A lot of players found it hard," he said. "To use a golf analogy, it's very hard to take two months off and then go and play the Masters, it's not the easiest course in the world. 

"That wasn't the easiest pitch in the world to play on with the conditions and to try and find your form in an international match on a night like this was hard. 

"You could see we were rusty for the first 10-15 minutes and that spooked us for a bit. 

"We could have been braver with passes through people and braver in receiving passes but when you have not played a lot of games it's very hard to just switch on and do that."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.