Football Talk: Lovenkrands Ibrox link, Aird dig at Strachan

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

"That Arfield guy, could he not play for us?" SNS Group

So, the friendly that was going to make Scotland's players and fans "feel good about themselves" didn't quite work out.

Gordon Strachan had hoped for a morale-boosting win against Canada to carry the team into the Slovenia match on a wave of optimism. Instead we got a dreary draw stuck in the Easter Road mud.

The national team boss insists it was an "invaluable" exercise and he had learned a lot ahead of Sunday. Hopefully that includes knowing not to rile the opposition after Canada goalscorer Fraser Aird revealed pre-match comments had fired up his side.

Tempting as it may be, Scotland can't just hand new passports to Brazilians and make a new national team. East Timor tried that and it has spectacularly backfired.

Elsewhere, Barry Ferguson's grip on the Rangers number three job may not be as tight as assumed with Peter Lovenkrands emerging as a contender to join Pedro Caixinha's coaching staff. Jason Cummings has revealed that moving out of his parents' house has helped him as a footballer and Mikael Lustig believes Neymar is the best actor in football.

Someone send that man a DVD of A Shot At Glory.

Top stories

The best of social media

The back pages