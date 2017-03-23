Anya: Only the Slovenia result matters for Scotland

Ikechi Anya isn't bothered by fans booing the team after the 1-1 draw with Canada.

Scotland's Ikechi Anya has shrugged off boos from the Tartan Army after the draw with Canada, saying the point of the game was to prepare to face Slovenia.

Fans showed their displeasure with the team at the end of the 1-1 draw at Easter Road but Anya said there was no lack of effort from the players on a difficult surface in Edinburgh.

"You're a professional athlete and need to be thick skinned," he said. "If that's going to affect you then maybe this isn't the right sport for you.

"Each player I've ever played with at club or international level has always given their best and sometimes it's not good enough and other times it's more than good enough.

"We'll go again and get into training and we'll try our best and come Sunday we'll be full of confidence and we will put in a good performance.

"Everyone can react as they want to react. The game was put on for a purpose and it served that purpose.

"Let's speak after the game on Sunday because that's the most important."

Gordon Strachan's team included several players who haven't been playing regularly at their club sides and he had said that the game allowed them to hone their sharpness ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier. Anya, who has had his first-team opportunities at Derby County limited, said that would be a benefit for him as well as some teammates.

"From a personal point of view it was good to get 90 minutes in and a few other guys got 90 minutes or 65 minutes," he said. "We'll recover and get back into training and get ready for the game.

"If people don't think we looked good then that's their opinion but I felt we did well in certain parts of the game and hopefully we can take them into Sunday and work on the parts we weren't so good at. "