McGhee: 'Come along and boo Scotland if we're rubbish'

The Scotland assistant says the team can give fans reasons to be positive.

Determination: Scotland want to turn their form around. SNS Group

Scotland assistant Mark McGhee has urged fans to turn out for the World Cup qualifier against Slovenia ... and boo if the team fails to impress.

The players were booed off at the end of their 1-1 draw with Canada on Wednesday night.

Official figures show slightly more than 9000 supporters watched the draw at Easter Road and it has been predicted that there will be another low turnout on Sunday at Hampden.

McGhee said that he and boss Gordon Strachan could understand the "malaise" given the poor start to World Cup qualifying but added it was important fans showed up.

"I'm not sure what's expected at Hampden," he said. "I would only implore the supporters to at worst come along and if we're rubbish then boo us.

"Come along because, you never know, we might be decent and we might have something to cheer about.

"Certainly, I can only say to them I know there's a group of players going into this game that's hugely determined.

"They are positive regardless of previous results because they are players that are playing well and in good situations within their clubs at the moment.

"We expect to see something really, really positive. We expect a reaction on Sunday night that the supporters could enjoy."