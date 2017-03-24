The defender wants supporters to remain positive ahead of the Slovenia clash.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5369889899001-russell-martin-urges-scotland-fans-to-come-together.jpg" />

Scotland defender Russell Martin has called on the Tartan Army to "come together" and remain positive ahead of Sunday's crunch World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

Under 30,000 are expected to be in attendance at the national stadium for the Slovenia clash after less than 9,150 took in Wednesday's friendly draw with Canada at Easter Road.

Gordon Strachan's men were booed off after the game in Edinburgh, however Martin insists a passionate Hampden crowd can roar Scotland to a crucial three points.

"We've got a big game on Sunday, everyone needs to come together," he said.

"Everyone around us, fans, staff, players, media, everyone needs to be positive towards Sunday so we get a result.

"It helps to have a full crowd behind you, we'll do as well as we possibly can and stick to the game plan the manager sets out for us.

"Regardless of what's happened in the previous three or four games, if we get a result on Sunday we're right back in the mix and we have a real chance of moving on up the group.

"Hopefully we put in a performance that means next time we play, it's full up."

Slovenia are four points ahead of Scotland in Group F and held England to a goalless draw in Ljubljana in October.

However Martin believes a positive result on Sunday would put Scotland "right back in the mix," in the race to qualify for Russia in 2018.

"There's no easy game in this group, England have found that going away to Slovenia already," he added.

"But we know that there are points available, this is the kind of group where teams are all going to take points off each other.

"That's why it's so important to go out there and get a result because if we don't it does make it extremely difficult for us."