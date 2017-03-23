  • STV
Jack Hamilton replaces David Marshall in Scotland squad

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Hearts keeper has been included ahead of the Slovenia clash.

Jack Hamilton (right) replaces David Marshall in the squad. SNS

Hearts' Jack Hamilton has been called up to the Scotland squad to replace David Marshall.

He joins Craig Gordon and Allan McGregor in Gordon Strachan's pool of goalkeepers ahead of Sunday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia.

Marshall, who hasn't featured for Hull since the end of January, has pulled out through injury. He won his last cap for Scotland away to Slovakia last October in the 3-0 defeat in Bratislava.

Hamilton was handed his first call up for the friendly against Italy last summer and continued to be involved for the remaining five fixtures of the year. 

He's yet to make his debut for the first team but has represented Scotland at every youth level.

Strachan's side were held to a 1-1 draw in a friendly meeting with Canada at Easter Road on Wednesday.

They go into this weekend's qualifier knowing it's a must-win game as they sit second bottom of Group F with just four points from a possible 12.

