Dave Bowman features as Dundee Utd trialist at age 53

The Tannadice legend was named on the bench for a development squad fixture.

Dave Bowman pulled the playing boots on for Sean Dillon's testimonial. SNS

Dundee United legend Dave Bowman featured as a trialist for the club's development squad fixture against Hamilton Accies at the age of 53.

The Under-20s coach was named on the bench for their 3-1 defeat at New Douglas Park on Thursday afternoon due to a mix of injuries and international call ups.

The former defensive midfielder got a taste for pulling on the playing boots again when he took part in Sean Dillon's testimonial earlier in the week.

Bowman retired in 2002, ending his playing career in the second division with Forfar.

His spell with the Loons was far from uneventful though - effectively receiving four red cards for foul abusive language in one match - which ultimately earned him an infamous 17-game ban.

Bowman, who won the Scottish Cup with Dundee United in 1994, took temporary charge of the first team following Jackie McNamara's sacking in 2015.