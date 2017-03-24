Football Talk: Neil not keen on Scotland, Utd Griezmann move

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

When a team is facing a must-win game and a manager is under pressure, you might expect vultures to be circling.

Not so for Scotland, where Gordon Strachan might be feeling the heat but Alex Neil has already ruled himself out of any possible appointment. The former Hamilton and Norwich boss would surely be on any list of potential candidates to take the hot seat but he says that job isn't for him just yet.

He says he is too young for the job but Dave Bowman has shown that you're only as young, or old, as you feel.

Seventeen years after a lengthy ban for picking up four red cards in one match, Bowman was on the bench for Dundee United's development team.

Elsewhere, Alex Rae is the latest name in the frame for the Rangers coaching job, Stuart Armstrong is ready to carry the hopes of a nation on Sunday and Manchester United are said to have all but completed the signing of Antoine Griezmann for a cool £86m.

Oh, and if you've forgotten it's Mother's Day on Sunday, Barry Ferguson has you covered.

