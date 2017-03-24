Sutton hopes cup win can be springboard for Saints survival

The St Mirren striker says trophy success would be "shot in the arm" for his side.

John Sutton hopes to use Saturday's Irn-Bru Challenge Cup final against Dundee United to give St Mirren's Championship survival bid a much needed "shot in the arm," but insists a defeat won't hurt their chances of staying in the division.

The Buddies have been rooted to the bottom of the second tier since September but a 3-2 win over Saturday's opponents last midweek took them to within four points of safety.

Sutton netted in the semi-final win over Welsh side The New Saints and believes another win over promotion hopefuls United would help jump start Saints campaign.

"If we win it doesn't mean that we're safe and if we lose it doesn't mean that we're down," he said.

"But hopefully it will give us a bit of a shot in the arm going forward.

"We've got a couple of massive league games straight after the cup final and hopefully we'll have some silverware to show and it'll help kick us on a bit more.

"When we bring our best game and they bring their best, there's not much in it between the two teams so it's set up for a good game and a good final."

The competition holds fond memories for Sutton, who headed in the winner against Hamilton in 2005 to clinch Saints only previous victory in the competition.

Lifting the trophy over a decade ago spurred the club onto promotion later in the season and a sustained period in the top flight in the years after, with Sutton hopeful a win on Saturday can have a similar effect.

"I remember before the 2005 final, Gus MacPherson told us 'you never know when you get the opportunity to play in a final,'" Sutton recalled.

"We started the game really well but then we got pegged back and luckily I managed to get my head to the winner.

"It was the start of great things for the club because it took us on to promotion that year with a team that was a little bit unfancied and we survived in the SPL the year after that.

"I managed to play in two major finals since and never won either so to get another medal would be fantastic."