  • STV
  • MySTV

Sutton hopes cup win can be springboard for Saints survival

STV

The St Mirren striker says trophy success would be "shot in the arm" for his side.

John Sutton hopes to use Saturday's Irn-Bru Challenge Cup final against Dundee United to give St Mirren's Championship survival bid a much needed "shot in the arm," but insists a defeat won't hurt their chances of staying in the division.

The Buddies have been rooted to the bottom of the second tier since September but a 3-2 win over Saturday's opponents last midweek took them to within four points of safety.

Sutton netted in the semi-final win over Welsh side The New Saints and believes another win over promotion hopefuls United would help jump start Saints campaign.

"If we win it doesn't mean that we're safe and if we lose it doesn't mean that we're down," he said.

"But hopefully it will give us a bit of a shot in the arm going forward.

"We've got a couple of massive league games straight after the cup final and hopefully we'll have some silverware to show and it'll help kick us on a bit more.

"When we bring our best game and they bring their best, there's not much in it between the two teams so it's set up for a good game and a good final."

The competition holds fond memories for Sutton, who headed in the winner against Hamilton in 2005 to clinch Saints only previous victory in the competition.

Lifting the trophy over a decade ago spurred the club onto promotion later in the season and a sustained period in the top flight in the years after, with Sutton hopeful a win on Saturday can have a similar effect.

"I remember before the 2005 final, Gus MacPherson told us 'you never know when you get the opportunity to play in a final,'" Sutton recalled.

"We started the game really well but then we got pegged back and luckily I managed to get my head to the winner.

"It was the start of great things for the club because it took us on to promotion that year with a team that was a little bit unfancied and we survived in the SPL the year after that.

"I managed to play in two major finals since and never won either so to get another medal would be fantastic."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.