  • STV
  • MySTV

Ross believes cup final comes at perfect time for Saints

STV

Jack Ross says his players have hit form as they chase silverware as well as survival.

Jack Ross says his St Mirren side are in the "best frame of mind," possible ahead of Saturday's Irn-Bru Challenge Cup final with Dundee United.

The Buddies have won four of their last six in the league as well as ten of 12 in cup competitions this season and claimed all three points over Saturday's opponents in a 3-2 victory last midweek.

It's been a remarkable turnaround by Ross, who took over from Alex Rae following a horrendous start to the season that saw the Paisley side fail to win any of their first 14 games.

And Ross believes now is the perfect time for Saints to add silverware to their recent resurgence.

"We've had a really demanding schedule over the past month, a lot of really important matches," he said.

"It's a very difficult game for us, it's probably as tough a game as you could have in this competition.

"But our recent form and performances have been really good, so we come into the game in the best frame of mind we've had all season.

"We beat them only a week ago, so we know what it takes to win against them, but they've beaten us twice this season.

"All of the games have been entertaining, there's been a lot of goals, so hopefully it's the same on Saturday."

Saints will be without cup tied pair Cammy Smith and Josh Todd, while defender Harry Davis, who has impressed since joining on loan from Crewe Alexandra in January, is likely to miss the rest of the season with a dislocated kneecap.

However Ross believes that his "stretched" squad will be right up for the chance to win some silverware and has urged his players to make the most of the opportunity.

"We welcome the chance to repay the supporters for their loyalty this season, but I'll only enjoy it if we win," he added.

"Most players believe that they'll have lots of opportunities like these in their career but the reality is for some they don't come around very often.

"So all our players from the most experienced ones to the younger guys just starting out will relish the opportunity to win on Saturday.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.