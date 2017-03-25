Ross believes cup final comes at perfect time for Saints

Jack Ross says his players have hit form as they chase silverware as well as survival.

Jack Ross says his St Mirren side are in the "best frame of mind," possible ahead of Saturday's Irn-Bru Challenge Cup final with Dundee United.

The Buddies have won four of their last six in the league as well as ten of 12 in cup competitions this season and claimed all three points over Saturday's opponents in a 3-2 victory last midweek.

It's been a remarkable turnaround by Ross, who took over from Alex Rae following a horrendous start to the season that saw the Paisley side fail to win any of their first 14 games.

And Ross believes now is the perfect time for Saints to add silverware to their recent resurgence.

"We've had a really demanding schedule over the past month, a lot of really important matches," he said.

"It's a very difficult game for us, it's probably as tough a game as you could have in this competition.

"But our recent form and performances have been really good, so we come into the game in the best frame of mind we've had all season.

"We beat them only a week ago, so we know what it takes to win against them, but they've beaten us twice this season.

"All of the games have been entertaining, there's been a lot of goals, so hopefully it's the same on Saturday."

Saints will be without cup tied pair Cammy Smith and Josh Todd, while defender Harry Davis, who has impressed since joining on loan from Crewe Alexandra in January, is likely to miss the rest of the season with a dislocated kneecap.

However Ross believes that his "stretched" squad will be right up for the chance to win some silverware and has urged his players to make the most of the opportunity.

"We welcome the chance to repay the supporters for their loyalty this season, but I'll only enjoy it if we win," he added.

"Most players believe that they'll have lots of opportunities like these in their career but the reality is for some they don't come around very often.

"So all our players from the most experienced ones to the younger guys just starting out will relish the opportunity to win on Saturday.